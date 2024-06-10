Aston Villa Wanted Lazio Star Leaning Towards Decision On Future

Aston Villa could be in line to miss out on one of Unai Emery’s top targets to reinforce his Villa midfield as Lazio star Matteo Guendouzi is now leaning towards staying in Italy.

Lazio sacked Igor Tudor last week and it boosted their chances of holding on to Guendouzi this summer.

The midfielder did not have a good relationship with the former coach who also did not think that the Frenchman suited his playing style.

Aston Villa are pushing to take him to the Midlands with Emery keen to reunite with his former Arsenal midfielder at Villa Park.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Lalaziosiamonoi), Aston Villa could be set to miss out as the Frenchman is now leaning towards staying at Lazio.

Tudor’s departure means the midfielder is now considering staying on at Lazio despite the option of returning to the Premier League.

However, a final decision is yet to be made and it is claimed that a firm offer from his English suitors could still change the scenario.

Lazio would want at least €30m to consider selling the Frenchman in the upcoming transfer window.

Whether Aston Villa will put that sum on the table for Guendouzi, especially amid their own efforts to remain within PSR rules, is unclear.