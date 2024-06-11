Aston Villa want Juventus’ Samuel Iling Junior in move for Douglas Luiz

Negotiations between Aston Villa of the Premier League and Serie A giants Juventus continue regarding a move for midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a key topic of discussion and it looks like he is on his way to Italy this summer, if both clubs can strike a deal.

In return for Douglas Luiz Aston Villa had wanted a cash deal as well as Weston McKennie. Now Gianluca Dimarzio reports that they also want Juventus’ Samuel Iling Junior to come the other way as part of the move.

Samuel Iling Junior was born in London and spent time at Chelsea as a youth prospect. He has now made over 35 appearances for Juventus but he is only 20 years of age. The England Under-21 wide player is now a crucial part of this negotiation for Aston Villa who also seek a €20 million fee in this potential cash plus players deal.

Joseph O’Sullivan I GIFN





