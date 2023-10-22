Douglas Luiz drives Aston Villa demolition of West Ham

Douglas Luiz scored twice as Aston Villa ran its Premier League unbeaten run to five with a 3-1 defeat of West Ham United at Villa Park on Sunday.

Ollie Watkins scored and had an assist, and Leon Bailey also scored in the win, which sees Villa move back into fifth place with 19 points on the young season. Unai Emery's men will finish the weekend no more than a point off the top four and as few as two points off the top of the table.

Jarrod Bowen scored again for West Ham, but the Irons have to settle for ninth place with their 14 points.

David Moyes' men see the end of a four-match unbeaten run stretching back nearly a month to their 3-1 loss at Liverpool.

Douglas Luiz delivering on promise

One manager's opinion does not make a man, but it's becoming easier by the week to see why Pep Guardiola brought Douglas Luiz to Manchester City, as the 25-year-old has become something like a Rodri/Gundogan mix for Unai Emery.

Luiz scored twice on Sunday to run his Premier League season total to five, and that's all gravy for a player whose main job — along with the esteemed Boubacar Kamara — is to do basically everything else.

He's showing an incredible range of passing — a team-best 4.2 long balls completed per 90 minutes — while pressing so well in the opposing third and winning 1.7 tackles per 90 (Only Kamara has more among Villa's set).

What’s next?

European action for both sides, as West Ham heads to Greece for a 12:45pm ET Thursday scrap with Olympiacos in the Europa League before hosting Everton at 9am ET Sunday in a Premier League affair.

Villa's Conference League run continues with a trip to AZ Alkmaar at 12:45pm ET Thursday before Luton Town pays a visit to Villa Park at 10am ET Sunday.

Aston Villa vs West Ham final score: 4-1

Goal: Luiz (30', 52'), Bowen (56'), Watkins (74'), Bailey (89')

Leon Bailey goal video

That'll do it.

Youri Tielemans is off the bench to pick up the assist and this one's absolutely over.

Ollie Watkins goal video: McGinn finds in-form striker

Ollie Watkins doesn't need an invitation to go on a run, and John McGinn sends him down the left side with a terrific long pass.

Watkins works his way into the box and Kurt Zouma cannot close him down before a left-footed shot fires past Areola.

3-1 now.

Jarrod Bowen goal video: Deflection gets West Ham back within one

Shooters gotta shoot, and Jarrod Bowen's got West Ham on the scoreboard.

Bowen's shot takes a generous turn off an unwitting Pau Torres and Emiliano Martinez dives for air to see his clean sheet ruined at home.

Game on?

Douglas Luiz penalty goal video: Insurance achieved

Ezri Konsa drives the end line and Edson Alvarez gets it a bit wrong.

The first bit of contact from Alvarez looks iffy but the Mexican star falls onto the Villa back for good measure.

Luiz heads to the spot and completes his brace. 2-0.

Halftime analysis of Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham

West Ham's game became decidedly more entertaining once Douglas Luiz put Villa in front, so let's all thank the Villa man for enlivening our early afternoons.

Villa's had a lot more of the ball and put four shots on frame including the deflected goal and the strength is in the trunk of the tree.

Luiz and Boubacar Kamara are controlling the game and West Ham's best hopes are out wide. Moyes could be fuming with Paqueta's actions on the goal, so it'll be interesting to watch how the boss deals with his best threat to produce a goal.

30th minute: Douglas Luiz’s deflected finish beats sleepy Irons

The ball's on the right side and it's almost a training exercise for Villa.

Ollie Watkins lays off and cuts inside to make himself available for a cut back.

He gets it, and Lucas Paqueta is just walking as Douglas Luiz darts into space, hitting a low ball that deflects and beats a diving Areola.

25th minute: Villa heavy possession, as expected

It's on brand, so far.

Villa has taken five of the game's seven shots and had nearly 70% of the ball, but Alphonse Areola has made two saves and the West Ham back line has been prepared when required by the wide areas.

West Ham's committed five fouls and defended four corners. Still scoreless.

Aston Villa lineup

West Ham lineup

Focus on Aston Villa, injury news

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jacob Ramsey (ankle), Alex Moreno (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Timothy Iroegbunam (other)

Focus on West Ham, injury news

QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Cresswell (hamstring), Lukasz Fabianski (knock), Benjamin Johnson (groin)