Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, live! Score, live updates, analysis, stream, video highlights

Aston Villa v Sheffield United - Premier League

Red-hot Aston Villa looks to avoid a pre-holiday stumble when it hosts Sheffield United on Friday (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Villa haven't lost since Nov. 5 at Forest, winning five and drawing at Bournemouth to bring their points haul to the second-largest figure in the Premier League. The Villans are below Liverpool on goal differential, just one point behind Arsenal.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, sit dead last in the Premier League, though the Blades have won one of their two matches since sacking Paul Heckingbottom and appointing old friend Chris Wilder to the manager's position.

The Blades under Wilder blanked Brentford 1-0 and lost 2-0 decisions to Liverpool and Chelsea, but goals have been the bigger issue. They've scored just four times since the start of October. An own goal and a penalty account for half of those markers.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

How to watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, stream link, TV channel

Kickoff: 3pm ET Friday

Odds: Villa (-500) vs Blades (+1200) | Draw (+600)

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Aston Villa starting lineup

Martinez — Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Digne — Bailey, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn — Diaby, Watkins

Sheffield United starting lineup

Foderingham — Bogle, Robinson, Trusty, Larouci — Slimane, Baldock, Souza, Norwood, Brooks — Archer

Focus on Aston Villa, team news

Ollie Watkins is fifth in the Premier League for goals this season, and has the second-most assists in the division.

OUT: Douglas Luiz (suspension), Boubacar Kamara (suspension), Luas Digne (suspension), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Bertrand Traore (undisclosed), Robin Olsen (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Pau Torres (undisclosed), Youri Tielemans (undisclosed)

Focus on Sheffield United, team news

Oliver Norwood's closing in on 250 appearances for Blades, and his work in the center of the park is very important to Wilder's goals of bringing the team above the line.

OUT: John Egan (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Jack Robinson (suspension), Rhian Brewster (thigh), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh)

