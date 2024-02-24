Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest goals and updates as Ollie Watkins scores early

(AP)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest at Villa Park, with the two teams fighting at very different ends of the Premier League table. Villa sit fourth and are still pushing for a Champions League place, despite some uneven recent form, while Forest find themselves in a relegation battle - though beating West Ham last time out eases some of those fears.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest Premier League odds here.

Aston Villa FC 1 - 0 Nottingham Forest FC

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:15

Recently enjoying his best form since arriving at Aston Villa from Germany, Bailey is again involved, but this time the Jamaican winger is caught just offside on the right.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:14

CLOSE! Niakhite has to hack the ball away from his six-yard box as Watkins threatens to score a second goal! He drove hard at goal from the left side of the area, but the Forest defender stood strong and turns the ball behind for a corner!

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:12

Forest make their first response to going behind so early in this game, as Hudson-Odoi shoots from the left side of the area, but the winger's effort only flies high over the crossbar.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:11

With his 14th top-flight strike of the season, Watkins takes Aston Villa on to 27 successive Premier League home games with a goal. That puts the Villans in control of this encounter.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:06

Assist Leon Patrick Bailey Butler

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:06

Goal Oliver George Arthur Watkins

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:06

McGinn tries to slip a throughball into the path of Bailey on the right, but sees it intercepted. Soon after, Bailey goes to ground on the very edge of Forest's area, closely attended by Niakhite, but any claim for a penalty is swiftly dismissed.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:03

The hosts kick off, and we are under way in Birmingham!

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

15:01

The players are out on the pristine pitch at Villa Park, and kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:58

Making a single change from last week's win over West Ham, Nuno Espirito Santo brings Niakhate into Nottingham Forest's back four, as cover for the injured Nuno Tavares. Forest's trio of Africa Cup of Nations finalists - Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly and Ola Aina - are also on the treatment table, alongside centre-forward Chris Wood.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:53

Aston Villa are unchanged from their win over Fulham last weekend, with Tielemans again selected in the absence of Boubacar Kamara, who injured his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this month. Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings are Villa's other long-term absentees, while England defender Ezri Konsa is also sidelined by a less serious knee problem.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:49

SUBS: Matt Turner, Giovanni Reyna, Cheikhou Kouyate, Andrew Omobamidele, Harry Toffolo, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Divock Origi, Ryan Yates, Gonzalo Montiel.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:49

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matz Sels; Neco Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Moussa Niakhate; Nicolas Dominguez, Danilo; Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Taiwo Awoniyi.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:43

SUBS: Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci, Moussa Diaby, Morgan Rogers, Nicolo Zaniolo, Calum Chambers, Lucas Digne, Kaine Kessler, Tim Iroegbunam.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:43

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emi Martinez; Matty Cash, Clement Lenglet, Pau Torres, Alex Moreno; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:38

Nottingham Forest may have sprung a surprise by beating Aston Villa 2-0 at the City Ground three months ago, but they have not overcome their fellow European Cup winners at Villa Park since 1994. Forest have just two Premier League away wins to their name all season, but last week's 2-0 home win over West Ham leaves them 16th in the standings, four points above Luton Town and the relegation zone.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:38

In a reversal of their fortunes from earlier this season, Aston Villa's 2-1 win over Fulham last week made it five games without defeat on the road for Unai Emery's men, who have recently begun to falter at home: Villa approach today's clash in Birmingham having lost their last three home matches across all competitions. After an Ollie Watkins brace guided them to victory at Craven Cottage, the Lions sit fourth in the Premier League table, with a two-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur in the fight for Champions League qualification. Yesterday, they were drawn against fallen giants Ajax in the Europa Conference League's last 16.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:33

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park!

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…