Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon in what is a key battle in the top-four race. Unai Emery’s side have been one of the surprise packages of the season and sit eight points and one place above Erik ten Hag’s team, who lie in sixth.

However, United’s storming comeback against Villa in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, when the hosts came from two goals down at half-time to win 3-2, has impacted the momentum of both teams.

Villa have won just once in their last five and have been beaten at home two games in a row - against Newcastle and Chelsea in the FA Cup - while United come into this fixture on the back of consecutive Premier League wins against Wolves and West Ham.

United have not won three Premier League games in a row all season and this tricky trip to Villa Park could determine if they are able to close the gap to the top-four over the second half of the campaign.

