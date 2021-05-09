Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon.

United are on the brink of their first piece of silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after defeating Roma in the Europa League semi-finals earlier this week. They may well rotate their squad today, though, due to an awkward fixture pile-up after their match against Liverpool was postponed last weekend when supporters stormed the pitch at Old Trafford. Solskjaer can afford such a luxury with United’s top-four spot all but ensured, with a four-point advantage and two games in hand over Leicester, who currently occupy fourth.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s hopes of securing European football have sadly faded after such a fine start to the season. Dean Smith’s side have slipped into the bottom half of the table after a series of disappointing results, however, a 2-1 victory against Everton last time out will have lifted spirits as they seek to end the campaign in style. They remain without their captain and talisman Jack Grealish, though, who is yet to fully recover from the costly shin injury he sustained in February. Follow all the action live below: