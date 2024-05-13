Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Aston Villa host Liverpool in a Monday night Premier League encounter with the hopes of guaranteeing themselves a place in next season’s Champions League.

Unai Emery’s team come into the match sitting fourth in the table with a four point lead over Tottenham in fifth. With both teams still having two matches to play a defeat to Liverpool could leave the midlands club vulnerable heading into the final weekend of the season.

For their part, Liverpool recovered from a Merseyside derby loss to Everton, which also effectively ended their title challenge, and a draw with West Ham when they defeated Spurs 4-2 last time out. That victory was a boost to Villa’s chances of clinching fourth place but the Reds, who have secured third, could swing the momentum back in Tottenham’s favour with a win at Villa Park.

Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield on the final day of the season and will want to end Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at the club in style, starting with a win over Villa tonight.

Aston Villa host Liverpool in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm BST

If Villa win they will secure Champions League football next season

Liverpool are back in winning form and hope to end Jurgen Klopp’s final season in style

Why Jurgen Klopp could get a touchline ban and miss Liverpool goodbye

18:05 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp’s emotional farewell to Liverpool fans has been anticipated ever since he announced he would be stepping down as manager at the end of the season back in January.

Yet that goodbye may now be in danger as he faces the threat of a touchline ban ahead of the Reds’s season finale against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.

Why could Jurgen Klopp face a touchline ban?

If Klopp gets a yellow card for his behaviour on the touchline during Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa this evening, then an automatic one-match touchline ban would be triggered as it would be his third of the campaign.

One word conjures memories of Liverpool’s greatest night under Jurgen Klopp

17:50 , Karl Matchett

In the closing minutes of Liverpool’s win over Tottenham on Sunday, many at Anfield were singing a Nottingham Forest substitute’s name. Not, admittedly, because he is a Nottingham Forest substitute. But if mentions of Divock Origi were a reminder the Belgian scored Liverpool’s second goal in the 2019 Champions League final against Spurs, it was, at most, only his second finest night at the club.

Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the best, the game that encapsulated everything that was superb about Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Barcelona – and the details are sufficiently well known that one word can suffice as an explanation – brought fearless, ferocious attacking football in an intense atmosphere, Liverpool’s capacity for comebacks shown by their most sensational. Klopp, the manager who pledged at his unveiling to turn doubters into believers, had Anfield believing in the impossible until it became possible and then actual. A coach who declared his aim was not to be the best team in the world but to beat the best may have achieved the former by doing the latter.

17:35 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp launched a concerted defence of under-fire striker Darwin Nunez after speculation about his future escalated.

Following Sunday’s 4-2 win over Tottenham, the Uruguay international, who missed a relatively-simple one-on-one with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after coming on as a substitute, deleted all pictures of him playing for Liverpool from his Instagram account.

That led to increased conjecture about the 24-year-old, who has enjoyed a mixed couple of seasons since joining from Benfica for a potential club-record £85million transfer fee.

But Klopp believes the forward’s goals – he has 33 in 94 appearances – and assists do not give a fully-rounded picture of his contribution.

Jurgen Klopp defends ‘unlucky’ Darwin Nunez amid Liverpool transfer speculation

17:20 , Karl Matchett

Pep Guardiola has told Manchester City there is no room for error at Tottenham as he believes their hopes of a fourth successive title will be over if they drop points.

After cruising to victory over Fulham last weekend, there is a scenario where City could draw in London and claim the title on goal difference if they thrash West Ham on Sunday and another where Arsenal drop points against Everton.

But Guardiola, who has never won at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League, feels anything other than a victory could come at a huge cost.

City have won their last seven league games and Guardiola compared it to previous run-ins where his side finished with winning runs.

“It’s obvious,” Guardiola said. “We have just one option: win the game. We travel for that. I felt from what happened in the past with the way we were playing against Liverpool [for the title] I said either we win, win, win or it will be over.”

Pep Guardiola reveals Liverpool lesson driving Man City in title race

17:05 , The Independent

Good afternoon!

10:03 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Aston Villa take on Liverpool.

The hosts will hope to cap off a spectacular season with a victory over the Reds which would secure them a spot in the Champions League next year.

They come into the game fourth in the league with a four-point buffer over Tottenham. Three points this evening woulc give them an unassailable lead and ensure Unai Emery’s men are playing in the European top-flight in 2024/25.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are out of the title race and are just focusing on ending the season on a high. Boss Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the conclusion of this season and the team will be hoping to send him off with two wins from their last two league games.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and line-ups throughout the afternoon to stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.