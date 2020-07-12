Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace official line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith pulls up captain Jack Grealish: Reuters

Aston Villa host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this afternoon.

Dean Smith’s side are desperately attempting to escape the clutches of relegation, with Villa now seven points adrift of safety after Watford defeated Newcastle yesterday.

Villa have lost their last three games in succession and another today could all but confirm their demotion to the Championship.

Palace, meanwhile, came within the width of a post of drawing against Chelsea last time out and a strong finish could see the Eagles clinch a top-10 finish.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will start at 2.15pm on Sunday 12 July at Villa Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Line-ups

Villa XI: Reina, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Taylor, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Samatta, Grealish

Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Sakho, van Aanholt, Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke

What are the odds?

Aston Villa – 13/10

Draw – 21/10

Crystal Palace – 23/10