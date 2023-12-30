Aston Villa vs Burnley, live! Score, live updates, how to watch, video highlights
Aston Villa looks to bound back from a midweek setback when it welcomes Burnley to Villa Park on Saturday.
The Villans threw away a 2-0 lead at Manchester United at midweek, losing ground in the Premier League title race and opening the door to a top-four place.
Burnley would love to worry about such things. but instead are still seeking a place above the bottom three in their first season back in the Premier League.
Vincent Kompany's Clarets are six points back of 17th place but have taken points from three of their last five Premier League matches.
A midweek 2-0 loss to Liverpool won't dampen the enthusiasm heading to Villa Park, where Burnley hope to add Villa to a list of December defeated sides that currently includes Sheffield United and Fulham.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (December 30)
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Stream Premier League on Peacock
Aston Villa lineup
Representing Aston Villa for the final time in 2023! pic.twitter.com/jrwiszdN1O
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 30, 2023
Burnley lineup
Your Clarets to take on Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/0v7ad03PZW
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 30, 2023
Focus on Aston Villa, team news
OUT: Youri Tielemans (calf), Robin Olsen (knock), Boubacar Kamara (suspension), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Bertrand Traore (undisclosed), Matty Cash (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Pau Torres (undisclosed)
Focus on Burnley, team news
OUT: Luca Koleosho (knee), Jack Cork (calf)