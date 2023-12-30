Aston Villa v Burnley LIVE: Premier League score and results as Moussa Diaby restores hosts’ lead

(PA)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Aston Villa vs Burnley updates

Aston Villa host Burnley in the Premier League

Villa can go level with Liverpool atop the table if they triumph at Villa Park

Burnley are trying to haul themselves closer to safety

TEAM NEWS: Moreno and Diaby start as two Villa changes

TEAM NEWS: Gudmundsson starts on the wing in the only Burnley alteration from Liverpool game

42’ GOAL! - Diaby meets Watkins’ pass to restore lead (AST 2-1 BUR)

30’ GOAL! - Zeki Amdouni nets equaliser for Clarest (AST 1-1 BUR)

28’ GOAL! - Leon Bailey puts Villa into the lead (AST 1-0 BUR)

Aston Villa FC 2 - 1 Burnley FC

Ramsey's powerful shot is blocked behind for a Villa corner by Brownhill, and after an unconvincing Trafford punch the loose ballm is hooked away from the near post by Taylor.

Yellow Card Sander Gard Bolin Berge

Goal Moussa Diaby

BALL IN THE NET!!! The offside flag denies Burnley the perfect turnaround!! Amdouni and Foster combine with a pass on halfway, setting the South African free to stroll into the final third and slot coolly past Martinez. He's immediately called offside though, and after a slight delay, VAR confirms the decision.

Villa have now scored 17 first-half goals in their 20 games so far this season, with only Manchester City (19) and Tottenham Hotspur (18) netting more of all Premier League teams.

Amdouni darts down the left and crosses towards Odobert from the byline, but the winger can't dispatch the chance and his glancing header is well off-target.

That's O'Shea's third assist of the season - the joint-most of any Burnley player despite being a centre-back!

CHANCE!!! Konsa threads a delightful throughball in behind the defence which both Diaby and Watkins are after, but so is Trafford and the Burnley 'keeper races off his line to collect it.

Assist Dara Joseph O'Shea

SAVED!!! O'Shea's close-range effort is deflected into the path of Brownhill, who sizes up another shot from 18 yards and sends it straight into the gloves of Martinez!

WIDE!!! Burnley go within millimetres! The visitors counter at space through Odobert, whose square ball from the right finds Foster. He tees up Brownhill on the edge of the area, but the captain's low shot rolls agonisingly wide of the far post with Martinez all-but beaten!

Assist Oliver George Arthur Watkins

The Villa free-kick is eventually taken by Douglas Luiz, but his meek effort is hit straight into the wall, with Bailey's volley on the rebound meeting the same fate!

CHANCE!!! Douglas Luiz fizzes a Villa free-kick in from the left edge, with Carlos and Lenglet unable to get a touch on the goalbound ball before it's collected by Trafford!

Ramsey and Moreno drill successive crosses into Burnley's box from the left, but both are cleared by the visiting defence with Watkins ever the target man.

Yellow Card Charles James Taylor

An ambitious back-pass from Gudmundsson is just inches away from being intercepted by Diaby, but Trafford's well out of his box to get there first and clear the danger.

Watkins drops deep to collect a pass as Villa try their best to break down Burnley's rigid defence, but neither he, Ramsey nor Luiz can make pick out that final ball and Burnley come away with possession.

Yellow Card Ezri Konsa Ngoyo

Substitution Louis Jordan Beyer Hannes Delcroix

SAVED!!! A cross-field ball bounces awkwardly in front of the Burnley defence and is kept alive brilliantly by Moreno, who scoops it over O'Shea and into Watkins' path. The striker meets the pass with a well struck left-footed volley, but it's an easy one for Trafford to keep hold of as he makes the save!

Odobert looks to advance into the final third for Burnley, with Foster and Amdouni making wide runs ahead of him, but he's dragged back and tripped by McGinn and wins his side a free-kick on halfway.

Villa manager Unai Emery has won all four of his Premier League games against Burnley, with three of those matches finishing 3-1.

Bailey cuts inside and hangs up a cross towards the far post with Moreno arriving late, but Gudmundsson's there to nod the ball clear and away from danger.

Following their 3-1 win at Turf Moor in August, Aston Villa are looking to complete the league double over Burnley for the first time since all the way back in the 1925-26 season. They beat them 10-0 at Villa Park in that campaign!

O'Shea's long ball down the right is chased hard by Foster as Martinez arrives on the scene, with the stranded Villa goalkeeper getting the vital touch that sends it out for a throw!

Bailey's delivery is glanced away from the near post, but falls to Diaby on the other side of the box. He looks to volley goalwards, but gets his effort all wrong and blasts wide of the mark.

Forward come Villa at speed as Bailey dribbles down the right and into the box. His initial cross is blocked by Taylor, and a second attempt goes into the side-netting and behind for a corner.

Diaby kicks the game off for the hosts, and we're up and running at Villa Park for the final time in 2023!

The teams head out onto the pitch at Villa Park, both looking to end their 2023 campaigns on a high note!

Veteran winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson comes into the midfield as Burnley’s sole change from their home loss to Liverpool on Boxing Day, replacing Mike Tresor on the left. Opposite flanker Wilson Odobert has netted in each of Burnley’s last two away games, and will be looking to provide plenty of support for Zeki Amdouni and Lyle Foster up front.

Unai Emery makes two changes from their 3-2 loss to Man Utd, with the injured Lucas Digne replaced at left-back by Alex Moreno. Moussa Diaby also returns to play in behind striker Ollie Watkins, displacing Leander Dendoncker in a midfield reshuffle despite the Belgian scoring Villa’s second in the first half at Old Trafford.

BURNLEY SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Jay Rodriguez, Connor Roberts, Nathan Redmond, Aaron Ramsey, Mike Tresor, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Hannes Delcroix, Michael Obafemi.

BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Vitinho, Dara O’Shea, Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor; Wilson Odobert, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill, Johann Gudmundsson; Lyle Foster, Zeki Amdouni.

ASTON VILLA SUBS: Filip Marschall, Pau Torres, Calum Chambers, Nicolo Zaniolo, Jhon Duran, Leander Dendoncker, Tim Iroegbunam, Sam Proctor.

ASTON VILLA (4-4-1-1): Emiliano Martinez; Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Clement Lenglet, Alex Moreno; Leon Bailey, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey; Moussa Diaby; Ollie Watkins.

Second-bottom Burnley are still yet to show any of the form in which they waltzed out of the Championship last season, and already sat five points behind 17th-placed Everton, risk being cut adrift in the relegation places. However, Vincent Kompany’s Clarets did win their last match on the road at Fulham and drew 1-1 at Brighton prior to that, so there’ll be hope that the Lancashire side can capitalise on Villa’s recent struggles.

Villa come into this clash of the clarets sat a lofty third in the table, but Unai Emery’s side have undergone a rocky patch of form over the Christmas period. Three straight wins and a six-game unbeaten run came to respective halts, with a last-gasp 1-1 draw with Sheffield United before a 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford last time out.

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as Aston Villa face Burnley in both sides’ final matches of the 2023 calendar year.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

