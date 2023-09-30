Ollie Watkins scores early - Aston Villa vs Brighton, live! Updates, how to watch, videos

Two managerial masterminds meet when tested Unai Emery and Aston Villa host rising star Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton at the Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30am ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com).

Villa has won four of six matches in Premier League play this season but lost big against its two most best foes in Newcastle and Liverpool. A win over 10-man Chelsea will feel even better if the Villans can handle business versus Brighton.

That's a tall ask. Brighton's only lost once in the Premier League this season, a surprise 3-1 home defeat to counterattacking West Ham, but has reeled off three-straight 3-1 wins since then (There's a 3-2 loss to AEK Athens in Europa League play mixed in, too).

This has all the makings up of a proper litmus test, as midweek matches for both teams in consecutive weeks test depth and desire at Villa Park.

Ollie Watkins gets Aston Villa on the board early

Sensational football from Aston Villa as John McGinn finds Matty Cash on the right with a perfect pass and the right back crosses for Ollie Watkins to slot home his second goal of the Premier League season. 14 minutes in and it is Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton. The home fans are buzzing at Villa Park.

Aston Villa lineup

Three of Villa's summer signings start with Zaniolo, Diaby and Pau Torres all in the lineup as Emery appears to be getting closer to his full-strength lineup.

Your Aston Villa team!

Focus on Aston Villa

Villa's Ollie Watkins is finally off the Premier League mark for this season, though he's hardly been playing with a lack of confidence. Moussa Diaby has been electric for most of the season, while Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara are making the middle of the park a battleground.

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (knock), Diego Carlos (undisclosed), Timothy Iroegbunam (other)

Brighton lineup

Teenager Jack Hinshelwood makes his first Premier League start for Brighton as Roberto De Zerbi continues to rotate the lineup.

Focus on Brighton

The sum of the parts here is massive, but special attention is being paid to Evan Ferguson given his tender age — and his hat trick early this season. There are workers all over the pitch with the talent and intelligence to match, as Brighton has navigated big-name roster turnover better than anyone at this level in recent memory.

OUT: Julio Enciso (knee), Jakub Moder (knee).| QUESTIONABLE: Pascal Gross (undisclosed), James Milner (undisclosed)