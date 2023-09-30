Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League updates

Kick off: Aston Villa and Brighton gets underway 12.30pm

GOAL! Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton 14 minutes

GOAL! Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton 21 minutes

GOAL! Pervis Etupinan own goal Aston Villa 3-0 Brighton 26

Half Time: Aston Villa 3-0 Brighton

GOAL! Ansu Fati Aston Villa 3-1 Brighton

Aston Villa FC 4 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

14:11

Yellow Card Lewis Carl Dunk

14:11

Substitution Moussa Diaby Jhon Jader Durán Palacio

14:08

There’s such a liveliness to Villa, particularly around the back too. Mitoma gets on the wrong side of a challenge and they simply swarm him, cutting up Brighton’s attack.

14:07

Aston Villa are on a run of nine consecutive home Premier League wins, their best home winning league run since a 13-game spell between February and October 1983. Villa could also become the ninth different team to have had a run of 10 or more consecutive home wins in the Premier League.

14:06

The energy that Brighton had has vanished now. Time may well be too short to find three goals, let alone three against a Villa side brimming with the feelgood factor right now.

14:04

Yellow Card Anssumane Fati Vieira

14:01

It’s a cruel game, football. Brighton looked like they could have pulled another one back when just two goals down. Now, the margin is back to three. It’s going to be a long trip back south.

13:58

Another Fati shot now blocked. Villa are not on the ropes, so much as Brighton are simply trying their luck with a relentless energy now.

13:57

Assist John McGinn

13:57

Joao Pedro is pulling the strings, and Fati is growing in confidence in front of him. The forward tucks a shot in now, blocked in the box. Villa are looking a little twitchy around the back.

13:53

Substitution Solomon Benjamin March Simon Adingra

13:50

Assist João Pedro Junqueira de Jesus

13:49

Villa look poised to make their first change of the game, with Ramsey stripped on the sidelines.

13:49

Brighton started the first half with a little more edge than Villa, you may recall, and then it all fell apart in spectacular fashion. There is work to be done to see if they can get something out of this game at all.

13:49

Yellow Card Ezri Konsa Ngoyo

13:48

Substitution Nicolò Zaniolo Jacob Matthew Ramsey

13:48

Aston Villa have started a season with four wins in their opening six Premier League games (L2) for a seventh time. They’ve only won five of their opening seven games twice before, in 1998-99 under John Gregory and 2020-21 under Dean Smith.

13:47

There is a very lengthy check by VAR, to see firstly if the ball went out of play and then if Fati strayed from an offside position, but the goal will stand. That’s just the spark Brighton will want. Can they turn it into something more?

13:43

We are back underway at Villa Park. Will Aston Villa continue their demolition job, or can Brighton salvage something from the wreckage?

13:42

Goal Anssumane Fati Vieira

13:37

Substitution Pervis Josué Estupiñán Tenorio Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey

13:36

Substitution Evan Joe Ferguson Anssumane Fati Vieira

13:36

Substitution Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck João Pedro Junqueira de Jesus

13:25

Unai Emery will have nothing but kind words to say for his players during the interval. That was very close to the complete performance. They will have to ensure there is no capitulation now though.

13:24

An Ollie Watkins double and an own goal from Pervis Estupinan has Aston Villa in Premier League dreamland, as they find themselves in cruise control over Brighton. The hosts will have their eyes on three points now. At half-time at Villa Park, it is Aston Villa 3-0 Brighton and Hove Albion.

13:23

HALF-TIME: ASTON VILLA 3-0 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

13:23

Veltman takes a blow to the head and needs some treatment as this half winds towards a close.

13:22

They might have gone 10 minutes without a goal, but the Villa fans are still in fine voice. They are loving this encounter so far.

13:21

De Zerbi, slumped in his chair in the dugout, looks like a man facing up to a chastening defeat. The Brighton boss is seldom cowed, but his body language makes for an uncomfortable sight.

13:19

Brighton find their goal under siege once more, with McGinn close to adding a fourth to their torment. Mitoma manages to clear the lines after a nervy few moments.

13:19

There are going to be four added minutes in this first half.

13:10

Digne sticks the free-kick straight into the wall, but Douglas Luiz goes very close with the follow-up, just whistling an ambitious shot over the top-left corner.

13:10

Another Aston Villa free-kick now, awarded for a foul by Estupinan which the defender strongly protests. It is just under 25 yards out from goal.

13:09

Yellow Card Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck

13:09

Mitoma, so often the bright spark in a Brighton side who can look on top of the world, dodges a card now after he brings down Kamara. There’s quite a bit of nip-and-tuck to this game now.

13:05

An Aston Villa free-kick now, and the hosts play a neat bait-and-switch routine to loft it over the wall into the box. Diaby and Steele come together challenging for it, and the latter wins the free-kick.

13:03

Yellow Card Lucas Digne

13:01

There’s been VAR checks for the latter two Villa goals, and it will be curious to see if Brighton have major complaints over both later on. But both decisions were made with relative speed, which suggests they were clear-cut enough.

13:01

Chance for March! Brighton really need a lifeline in this game, and they get one on the break now. But the excellent header back into the box for the Seagulls winger sees him put it over the bar at close range.

12:57

Own goal Pervis Josué Estupiñán Tenorio

12:56

Villa’s status as a hoodoo team for Brighton is being well and truly beefed up today. The Seagulls looked like they settled marginally better in the early exchanges, but their hosts have exploited them smartly.

12:55

Brighton have lost three of their four Premier League away games against Aston Villa, with the exception being a 2-1 victory in November 2020.

12:52

Goal Oliver George Arthur Watkins

12:50

Almost a double! Watkins pivots and tries his luck from distance after Brighton’s defence falls off him. His effort just whistles past the far post. His confidence will be absolutely bursting.

12:48

Brighton may have picked up some big results over the past few months, but their inability to keep clean sheets continues to bite them. Steele perhaps should have smothered that ball before it got to Watkins.

12:45

Assist Matthew Stuart Cash

12:45

Oh, that is a wasted opportunity for Diaby. The Villa man is released on a run down the right and cuts back inside superbly, but his initial feint drags him away from goal, and defenders force him back.

12:44

Chances are at a premium so far, but both sides clearly have danger men at hand. Ferguson has been terrific so far for Brighton this term, while Watkins remains a threat up front for Villa.

12:44

Gilmour draws the foul again, this time off Kamara. The Brighton man, effectively the senior face within the defensive midfield line for the Seagulls, is making himself known so far.

12:38

Speaking of Martinez, he makes the first proper save of the game now, as Estupinan lobs a shot at him from close-range. Brighton did excellent work to get the ball to the left-back in the box.

12:38

Yellow Card Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo

12:36

When these teams met last season of course, both boasted a World Cup winner in their ranks. Now, with Alexis Mac Allister gone, it is only Emi Martinez in goal for Villa who holds that claim.

12:36

On paper, both sides look well-matched today, and in the almost cautious way they exchange play early on, you get the sense they are testing each other out in tentative fashion.

12:33

We are underway in this Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion!

12:32

The sides are out and we are moments away from kick-off. Today’s referee is Andy Madley.

12:31

The teams are about to take to the field at Villa Park. The atmosphere is building nicely ahead of this one, a match few may have expected to be such a big encounter so soon.

12:20

Among both sides, there’s plenty of eye-catching names. But the one likely to be watched with vested interest is among the Brighton bench, in Ansu Fati. The Barcelona loanee is looking to recapture his best form, but can he truly do it with the Seagulls?

12:16

Historic form tips this one towards the hosts. Aston Villa have won their last four Premier League games against Brighton, scoring exactly two goals each time.

12:12

Subs: Jan-Paul van Hecke, Tariq Lamptey, Mahmoud Dahoud, Ansu Fati, Bart Verbruggen, Simon Adingra, Joao Pedro, Carlos Balepa, Igor.

12:12

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION (4-2-3-1): Jason Steele; Joel Veltman. Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan; Jack Hinshelwood, Billy Gilmour; Solly March, Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson.

12:12

Subs: Clement Lenglet, Jacob Ramsey, Calum Chambers, Bertrand Traore, Jhon Duran, Robin Olsen, Leander Dendoncker, Diego Carlos, Youri Tielemans.

12:12

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz; John McGinn, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo; Ollie Watkins.

12:08

Brighton though make four tweaks to the team that picked up a 3-1 win over Bournemouth. Jason Steele is back in goal while Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood are included, with the latter making his first Premier League start.

12:08

There’s no changes from the Villa side that claimed a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League last time out however, with the hosts keeping faith in the team that won at Stamford Bridge.

12:08

But for Unai Emery and Roberto De Zerbi, this weekend presents an opportunity to atone for lacklustre exits from the EFL Cup in midweek. With defeats against Everton and Chelsea respectively, both Villa and Brighton will hope they can bounce back with the win.

12:08

The surprise packages of the 2022-23 season, earning places in European competition with their scintillating form, both Villa and the Seagulls have started strongly again this term, and will be determined to ensure they are not one-trick ponies.

12:00

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2023-24 Premier League season, as Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion meet in a crucial clash for both of their top-six aspirations at Villa Park!

11:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…