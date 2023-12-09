Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE!

Arsenal face a major test of their Premier League title credentials as they head to fortress Villa Park this evening. It is a crunch meeting in the Midlands of two of the top flight's most in-form sides, with former Gunners boss Unai Emery plotting to derail his ex-club's trophy ambitions in front of the television cameras.

The Gunners are high on confidence after Declan Rice netted with the last kick of the game to secure a dramatic last-gasp win in a thriller against Luton on Tuesday, temporarily going five points clear again at the top-flight summit before Liverpool's victory at Sheffield United and then at Crystal Palace to leapfrog them ahead of kick-off.

Villa have won 14 home games in a row in the league - but the last team to leave Villa Park with all three points was Arsenal. Follow Aston Villa vs Arsenal live below, with updates and expert analysis from Standard Sport's Simon Collings at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT, Villa Park

How to watch: Sky Sports

Aston Villa team news: Several players being assessed

Arsenal team news: No fresh injury worries

Standard Sport prediction

Arsenal team news

15:24 , Alex Young

Arsenal will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is set to miss up to six weeks with a calf injury. Ben White can be expected to continue at right-back, while Oleksandr Zinchenko could return at left-back having been on the bench as Jakub Kiwior started against Luton.

There are otherwise not believed to be any fresh injury concerns for the Gunners, with Thomas Partey not expected back before Christmas and Jurrien Timber among the long-term absentees

Kai Havertz will hope to keep his place in midfield, having scored three goals in his last four matches. Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira remain out.

Aston Villa team news

15:13 , Alex Young

Unai Emery may opt to make changes for Aston Villa's fourth game in 10 days.

Leon Bailey started and scored against Manchester City so should keep his place, though Moussa Diaby will have other ideas after being named on the bench against the champions.

Matty Cash was also overlooked and could come back in.

Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings (both knee) are out while Bertrand Traore is struggling with a muscle issue.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal

15:06 , Alex Young

-TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

15:00 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Arsenal.

This is all primed to be a corker, with Villa looking to win their 15th home league game in a row (after beating Manchester City in the week) and the Gunners needing to win to jump back into top spot above Liverpool.

Can Unai Emery falter his former club's title ambitions? Or will the Gunners give their former manager a rare L at home?

Kick-off is at 5.30pm. Stick with us.