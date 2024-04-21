Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Aston Villa FC 0 - 0 AFC Bournemouth

15:11

Attempting to sprint clear down the left, Solanke is caught offside, as he just fails to time his run right and Aston Villa's high defensive line succeeds in doing their job.

15:10

The shot by Watkins took a deflection, and following the subsequent corner, McGinn picks the ball up on the right and drives towards the box. His rather hurried shot is then skewed well wide of the left-hand post. Neto simply watches it fly out of play.

15:08

Watkins gets his first look at goal, as Diaby rolls through a pass from the centre, before Villa's star striker rifles a powerful shot well over the crossbar from the edge of Bournemouth's area.

15:08

Two teams with a similar philosophy are meeting today, with neither managing to gain any control of the game as yet. Both sides' Basque bosses like their team to keep the ball and press their opponents.

15:03

Bournemouth kick off, and we are under way in Birmingham!

15:02

The players are out on the pitch at a sunny Villa Park, and kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!

14:53

There is just one enforced change for Bournemouth from last week's meeting with Manchester United: Luis Sinisterra has injured his hamstring and could now miss the rest of the season. The Colombian winger is replaced by Kelly, as Kerkez shifts further up the left flank. Semenyo is available again and takes a place on the bench, but Marcus Tavernier still joins Ryan Fredericks and Tyler Adams on the sidelines.

14:53

Emery makes two changes to the Aston Villa side that started in Lille, as Nicolo Zaniolo misses out after sustaining an injury and Douglas Luiz is suspended; Rogers and Bailey return. Cash starts his first Premier League match since a month-long layoff, but long-term absentees Boubacar Kamara, Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Jacob Ramsey have been joined by Alex Moreno in a busy treatment room.

14:48

SUBS: Mark Travers, Alex Scott, James Hill, Antoine Semenyo, Enes Unal, Philip Billing, Max Aarons, Callan McKenna, Michael Dacosta Gonzalez.

14:44

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Milos Kerkez; Dominic Solanke.

14:44

SUBS: Robin Olsen, Diego Carlos, Calum Chambers, Clement Lenglet, Jhon Duran, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Tim Iroegbunam, Finley Munroe, Omari Kellyman.

14:44

ASTON VILLA (4-4-2): Emi Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, Morgan Rogers; Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins.

14:39

Watkins struck a late equaliser in December's reverse fixture, which finished in a 2-2 draw, but Bournemouth have still won four of their seven Premier League games against Aston Villa to date. Since mid-November, only England's top four have fared better than the mid-table Cherries, who have racked up 10 wins en route to tallying 36 points over that period. Andoni Iraola's side came close to doing the double over Manchester United last week, though they ultimately had to settle for a 2-2 home draw despite leading twice.

14:33

Having edged through to the Europa Conference League semi-finals with a dramatic penalty-shootout win over Lille - eventually prevailing 4-3 on spot-kicks - Aston Villa now return to their pursuit of a place in the Premier League's final top four. That aim was aided by last week's defeat of title-chasing Arsenal, in which top scorer Ollie Watkins found the target once again. Though Unai Emery's men lead Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification, they only escaped with a point from their last encounter with Bournemouth and can take nothing for granted today.

14:33

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Bournemouth at Villa Park!

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…