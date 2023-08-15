Aston Villa on verge of signing Nicolo Zaniolo and World Cup winner Marcos Acuna

Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo is set to join Aston Villa on loan - AP/Mindaugas Kulbis

Aston Villa are closing in on Galatasaray’s attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo and are working on a deal to sign Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna.

Zaniolo is poised to join Villa on an initial loan in the next 48 hours after an agreement was struck with the Turkish club on Monday.

The Italy international is a former Serie A Young Player of the Year and Villa have made their move after Emiliano Buendia sustained a serious knee injury in training.

It is understood that Zaniolo, 24, will fly into England this week before completing his move ahead of Sunday’s home match against Everton.

Unai Emery is also keen to bring in Acuna, the Argentina international, as a replacement for Lucas Digne who has interest in clubs from Saudi Arabia.

Acuna has been with Sevilla for nearly three years and Villa are exploring a deal to bring him to the Premier League. He was part of the Argentina side who won last year’s World Cup in Qatar, playing in every match apart from the semi-final victory over Croatia when he was suspended.

Marcos Acuna has been with Sevilla for three years but he could be making his way to Aston Villa - Getty Images /Joaquin Corchero

Digne is understood to be the latest player to be offered a move to the ambitious Saudi Pro League, with ambitious Al-Hilal believed to be one option.

The £25 million signing from Everton is on significant wages and despite playing in the 5-1 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday, he is a player Villa are keen to move on.

With left-back Alex Moreno not expected to return until later this month after surgery on a hamstring injury, Emery wants to add another player in that position with Villa preparing for the added demands of European football.

