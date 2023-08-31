Aston Villa 3-0 Hibernian (agg 8-0): Villa ease into Conference League group stage
Aston Villa cruised past Hibernian at Villa Park to book their place in the Europa Conference League group stage.
Sealing their spot was little more than a formality for Villa, who led 5-0 on aggregate after thrashing Hibs in the first leg.
Jhon Duran set the tone for an easy night for the hosts with a 12th-minute opener.
Leon Bailey and Matty Cash extended the advantage for Unai Emery's men as Hibs crumbled under Villa's pressure.
Hibs, still searching for a manager after last weekend's sacking of Lee Johnson, rarely found a path through the hosts' back line.
Villa found themselves in near-total control of the ball and brushed past the visitors' defence with ease.
Bailey tucked home a powerful finish from close range before the break while Cash turned home when David Marshall failed to clear a Bailey free-kick in the second half.Emery's side's group-stage opponents will be revealed in Friday's draw, which takes place at 13.30 BST.
More to follow.