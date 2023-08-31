Aston Villa 3-0 Hibernian (agg 8-0): Villa ease into Conference League group stage

Victory was comfortable as Aston Villa confirmed group-stage football on their return to European action after a 13-year absence

Aston Villa cruised past Hibernian at Villa Park to book their place in the Europa Conference League group stage.

Sealing their spot was little more than a formality for Villa, who led 5-0 on aggregate after thrashing Hibs in the first leg.

Jhon Duran set the tone for an easy night for the hosts with a 12th-minute opener.

Leon Bailey and Matty Cash extended the advantage for Unai Emery's men as Hibs crumbled under Villa's pressure.

Hibs, still searching for a manager after last weekend's sacking of Lee Johnson, rarely found a path through the hosts' back line.

Villa found themselves in near-total control of the ball and brushed past the visitors' defence with ease.

Bailey tucked home a powerful finish from close range before the break while Cash turned home when David Marshall failed to clear a Bailey free-kick in the second half.Emery's side's group-stage opponents will be revealed in Friday's draw, which takes place at 13.30 BST.

