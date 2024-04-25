Aston Villa v Chelsea: Pick of the stats

Here is a selection of the key facts and figures before Aston Villa host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Aston Villa are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since 1989-90, when the Blues were a newly promoted side and the Villans eventually finished in second place.

Chelsea won 3-1 against Aston Villa at Villa Park in the FA Cup this season – the last team to beat the Villans twice on the road in the same campaign were Tottenham in 2013-14.

Having lost his first Premier League meeting with Chelsea in just his second game in charge in the competition in August 2018, Villa boss Unai Emery has won his past three against the Blues without conceding a goal.

Chelsea have won just one of their past eight Premier League games outside of London, with that victory coming at Luton Town in December.