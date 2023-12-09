Is Aston Villa v Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Aston Villa continued their impressive run of home form with a win over Manchester City (PA)

Two of the Premier League’s most in-form sides meet as Aston Villa host Arsenal.

Unai Emery’s side extended their home winning run to a remarkable 14 games with a midweek victory over Manchester City.

The three points lifted Aston Villa above the defending champions, four points and two places back from their weekend opponents.

Arsenal required an extremely late winner from Declan Rice to emerge with victory from a seven-goal thriller against struggling Luton, and will expect another tough test.

When is Aston Villa vs Arsenal?

Aston Villa vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 9 December at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings are Aston Villa’s long-term absentees, while Unai Emery suggested on Friday that he may have to rotate his side during a busy period of fixtures. Leon Bailey impressed against Manchester City but appeared to be feeling fatigued towards the end of the win; Moussa Diaby could swap in to the starting side.

Mikel Arteta, who will serve a touchline ban at Villa Park, confirmed that Arsenal had no fresh injury concerns from the win over Luton, though Takehiro Tomiyasu was lost to a four-to-six week injury against Wolves last weekend. Jurrien Timber, Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey also remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Diaby, Kamara, Tielemans, Luiz, McGinn; Watkins.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Odds

Aston Villa win 5/2

Draw 11/4

Arsenal win 11/10

Prediction

A draw. Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal.