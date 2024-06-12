Aston Villa Are In Talks To Recruit This Inter Milan Wide Player: Should Emery Make A Move?

In a recent report, Calciomercato mentioned that Aston Villa are in talks to recruit Inter Milan wide player Denzel Dumfries this summer. It has been stated that the Villans have made contact with the Italian club over a deal to land the Dutch talent later this year.

Dumfries enjoyed a solid campaign at San Siro after he put in a string of impressive displays on the right side of Inter’s midfield. The Dutch sensation participated in 36 matches for the Italian outfit last season, netting four goals and securing six assists in the process across multiple competitions.

The 28-year-old did well to average 0.7 tackles, 0.8 clearances, 0.8 shots, 0.9 key passes, 0.5 crosses and 0.5 dribbles per game in Serie A. He has even been accurate when distributing possession from the right flank based on his pass success rate of 80.9% in the Italian first division (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Italian club will run out at the end of next season which could give Aston Villa a chance to sign him on the cheap in this transfer window.

UDINE, ITALY – APRIL 08: Denzel Dumfries of FC Internazionale during the Serie A TIM match between Udinese Calcio and FC Internazionale – Serie A TIM at Dacia Arena on April 08, 2024 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Should Aston Villa Boss Unai Emery Make A Move For Dumfries?

Dumfries is a good tackler of the ball and doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when needed. He can strike the ball with power from long range and is a decent crosser of the ball as well.

The Dutch wide player is a strong runner with the ball and can create some decent openings for his teammates up top. He is primarily a right-sided wide player but can also fill in as a right-back if told to do so by his manager.

Dumfries would no doubt enhance the quality of Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery’s squad. He is good enough to compete for a regular starting spot at Villa Park next season. At 28, Dumfries is playing in his prime which makes him a good option for the Villans to consider in this summer transfer period.

Dumfries is vastly experienced at the highest level and could help the West Midlands club challenge across all fronts in the coming years. Thus, it makes sense for Emery to make a move to sign the Dutch talent soon.