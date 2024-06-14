Aston Villa in talks with former Arsenal fan favourite

Aston Villa are reportedly in talks to sign former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, aiming to reunite him with his former Gunners’ manager, Unai Emery.

The 25-year-old Frenchman was one of Emery‘s first signings for Arsenal in 2018 and quickly became a fan favourite for his energetic displays and passionate performances. However, his Arsenal career stalled after Emery‘s departure and clashes with Mikel Arteta.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – JUNE 20: Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal confronts Neal Maupay of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on June 20, 2020 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Despite a promising start, Guendouzi‘s Arsenal career took a turn for the worse under Arteta. He was reportedly involved in several disciplinary incidents, including a training ground altercation with a teammate and an incident during a warm-weather training camp in Dubai where he removed his shirt and waved it around in support of a local act.

This led to a breakdown in his relationship with Arteta, and he was subsequently loaned out to Hertha Berlin and Marseille before being sold to the latter.

Guendouzi has since rebuilt his career, impressing during his loan spell at Lazio last season, where he made 46 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and Emery, who has transformed Aston Villa‘s fortunes since his arrival, sees Guendouzi as a key addition to his midfield after trying to sign him for Villa previously.

A potential move to Villa Park would offer Guendouzi the opportunity to reunite with a manager who clearly believes in his abilities. It would also allow him to return to the Premier League, where we could all watch his mad brand of football more closely.