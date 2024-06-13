Aston Villa Are In Talks With This Atletico Madrid Defender: What Will He Add To Emery’s Team?

In a recent report, Calciomercato revealed that Aston Villa are in talks with Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso over a potential move this summer. It has been stated that the Villans would have to rival Napoli as well as other clubs from Saudi Arabia in pursuit of the Spanish centre-back later this year.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a decent campaign at the Wanda Metropolitano after he produced a series of solid performances at the centre of Diego Simeone’s defence. Hermoso netted two goals and earned two assists in 45 matches for Atletico Madrid last season in multiple competitions.

The Spanish talent was a rock at the back and did well to average 1.5 tackles, 1.0 interceptions and 2.6 clearances per 90 minutes in La Liga. He was even tidy with his ball distribution, as evidenced by his pass completion rate of 87.3% in the Spanish first division (stats via whoscored).

Hermoso’s current deal at the Madrid club will run out at the end of this month which could open the door for, the Villans to sign him on a free transfer this summer.

DORTMUND, GERMANY – APRIL 16: Mario Hermoso of Athletico Madrid gestures during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at Signal Iduna Park on April 16, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

What Will Hermoso Add To Aston Villa Boss Unai Emery’s Team?

Hermoso loves a tackle and can sense the danger well to secure the ball back for his side on the defensive third of the pitch. He usually puts his foot through the ball when the opposition are on the front foot and excels at playing his way out from the back.

The Spaniard mainly plays as a central defender but can also operate as a left-back if asked to do so by his manager. We can expect him to add more bite and steel to Aston Villa boss Unai Emery’s defence.

At 28, Hermoso is playing in his prime and has what it takes to make an immediate impact at Villa Park if the West Midlands club can devise a way to snap him up on a free transfer later this summer.

However, Hermoso might struggle to adapt to the physicality and high intensity of Premier League football. Still, the Villans would be wise to try everything in their power to lure him to England in this summer transfer period.