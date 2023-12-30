Aston Villa’s win was the stuff of champions

Aston Villa almost squandered a lead at home to Burnley before Douglas Luiz (front) converted a late spot-kick - Getty Images/Neville Williams

Aston Villa’s charge for a Champions League slot and beyond goes on. With their season just past the half-way point, they nestle snugly in second.

Twice they led, twice they were pulled back by feisty Burnley, who played for over half an hour with 10 men. At the death, Villa were handed the softest of penalties when Jhon Duran theatrically tumbled under an Aaron Ramsey challenge in the area.

“I didn’t see it,” smiled Unai Emery, the Villa head coach. “But I respect the referee’s decision and it was nice it went for us.”

Douglas Luiz dithered, dallied and finally sent his penalty kick past James Trafford, off the bar and into goal, for three points and their first double over Burnley since 1925-26.

Leon Bailey opened up the scoring for Aston Villa - Aston Villa/Neville Williams

Ninety seven years on, 2023 has been Villa’s year. They finish it having taken more points in the calendar year than any other Premier League team bar Manchester City and this season’s extraordinary home tally of nine victories, one draw and no defeats outstrips everyone.

“It’s been a fantastic year,” said Emery, who rewarded his players with three days off. “We’re comfortable and happy, but my expectation is always to progress. When I came here, the aim was top 10, then top seven, then top four. Getting better was always my aim. My job is to make sure we do that. We have good players, we work hard and we have dreams.

“I am always trying to be optimistic. Yes, less so, after drawing with Sheffield United and even less so after losing to Manchester United, but today much more so. I’m trying to understand every match as they come.”

The Champions League is a feasible aspiration. Meanwhile, a first title since 1980-81 and sepia-tinted memories of Peter Withe and Dennis Mortimer winning the former Division One while fielding only 14 players all season is a far from quixotic notion.

Whisper it, but this thriller was a performance of champions as much as victories over Manchester City and Arsenal. Villa were not at their free-flowing finest, but they dug deep when and where it mattered, transcending their vulnerabilities. Of these three points, three-goal victories against inferior but highly motivated opposition with nothing to lose, are serious campaigns built.

Villa’s three-man defence instigated two of their goals with pinpoint long balls, but the speed and guile of the irrepressible Lyle Foster gave them a sterner test than they might have envisaged. Foster enjoying his game again after suffering significant mental health issues and Vincent Kompany, the Burnley manager, said: “I can take a lot of joy and pleasure in that.”

With Burnley swamping midfield until Sander Berge received a second yellow card for foolishly tugging at Luiz’s shirt in front of referee Stuart Attwell, John McGinn and Luiz found space for themselves and created chance after chance for a forward line who never rested and never lost their shape.

“We didn’t change our game plan a lot during the game,” insisted Emery. “When Burnley had a player less, they changed. We needed to get the ball outside sand behind them and we needed big, big passions.”

Villa piled on the early pressure, the crowd pumped up the volume but the breakthrough would not come until Ollie Watkins celebrated his 28th birthday by collecting Diego Carlos’s long ball, wriggling through some impact-free challenges and squaring for Leon Bailey to wallop home.

Burnley hit back immediately when Dara O’Shea headed Johann Gudmundsson’s free kick across the area and Zeki Amdouni volleyed beyond Emiliano Martinez in style.

Now, like prospective champions, Villa found another way to prise themselves ahead. Another long ball – Ezri Konsa this time – fell to Watkins who crossed low for Moussa Diaby to guide Villa’s second home.

With Berge gone, Villa went into chance-drenched overdrive, before, of all things, Burnley equalised again. The route it went by was route one. Trafford hoofed a long ball forwards. Gudmundsson headed on to Foster, who shrugged off Alex Moreno’s less-than-robust challenge before beating Martinez at his near post.

Burnley thought they had escaped. They were wrong. Villa march on and if 2024 eclipses 2023, the world will be theirs.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.