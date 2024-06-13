Aston Villa Still With Work To Do To Take Duo To Villa Park

Aston Villa Still With Work To Do To Take Duo To Villa Park

Aston Villa are yet to agree personal terms with the Juventus duo of Weston McKennie and Samul Iling-Junior ahead of their potential move to the Midlands as part of the deal that would see Douglas Luiz join the Serie A giants.

Villa and Juventus have reached an agreement in principle for the audacious swap deal involving the three players.

The Premier League club are set to bag €18m and the signings of McKennie and Iling-Junior from the sale of Luiz to Juventus.

The Brazilian has given his approval to the move and his agent has already worked out a contractual agreement with Juventus.

However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), the two Juventus players are yet to work out personal terms with Aston Villa.

Aston Villa are in talks with the representatives of McKennie and Iling-Junior to reach contractual agreements.

The whole deal is now hinging on the two players agreeing on contracts with the Midlands club.

Aston Villa are in a hurry to get the deal over the line before the end of the month as they want to record Luiz’s sale in their books for the current financial year.