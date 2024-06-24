Aston Villa Star Now On Way For Chelsea Medical

Aston Villa talent Omari Kellyman is heading to undergo his medical with Chelsea ahead of a big money move to Stamford Bridge, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kellyman has been identified by Chelsea as a hot prospect for the future and they have been making moves to take him to Stamford Bridge.

A £19m deal has been agreed between the two clubs and all the documents relating to the transfer have been reviewed.

Now Kellyman is heading to undergo his medical with Chelsea, after which he will be able to put pen to paper to a six-year contract with Enzo Maresca’s men.

Kellyman, 18, has made just six senior outings for Aston Villa, including featuring in the Europa Conference League last term, against Ajax and Olympiacos.

Selling the attacker will be a big benefit for Aston Villa as they seek to remain within the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Kellyman’s fee can be recorded as pure profit as he is an academy product.

Aston Villa are also doing business with Chelsea to sign a Blues player, with Ian Maatsen poised to join Unai Emery’s men.