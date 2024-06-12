Aston Villa star’s agent calling Barcelona ‘insistently’ over summer deal

The representatives of a leading member of the midfield ranks at Premier League outfit Aston Villa have been in constant contact with the board at Barcelona over recent weeks.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Douglas Luiz as the player in question.

The name of Brazilian international Luiz has of course positioned itself front and centre in the media headlines across all of Europe over the course of recent days.

This comes amid mounting reports that the 26-year-old is closing on a move to Italy, with Juventus.

The operation looks set to see Juve pair Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling Jr, as well as cash, head to Villa Park, with Luiz moving in the opposite direction.

🚨⚫️⚪️ Juventus manager Thiago Motta has given green light to Douglas Luiz swap deal.



Juventus and Aston Villa are more than close to final agreement!



🟣🔵 Weston McKennie, Samuel Iling Jr. and €20m fee to #AVFC as revealed.



↪️ Personal terms for all players, now discussed. pic.twitter.com/vFqxtZggo8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2024

If the latest word doing the rounds in Spain on Wednesday is anything to go by, however, then it would appear that Luiz’s first-choice landing spot may in fact have been elsewhere.

As per the aforementioned Sport:

‘In recent weeks one of the player’s agents has called (Barcelona sporting director) Deco insistently, offering him’ to the Blaugrana.

In the knowledge that Barca are on the lookout for a new pivot this summer, Luiz and his entourage are evidently of the opinion that he would be the ideal fit.

Despite Deco and co. being keen fans of the South American, however, the lack of available funds in Catalunya’s capital made any such move all-but impossible.

Conor Laird | GSFN