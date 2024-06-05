Aston Villa Have Set Their Sights On This Ligue 1 Midfielder: Should Emery Move In For Him?

Aston Villa Have Set Their Sights On This Ligue 1 Midfielder: Should Emery Move In For Him?

In a recent report, Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport stated that Aston Villa have set their sights on Olympique Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. It has been claimed that the Villans are prepared to launch a £26m offer to land the French midfield ace this summer.

Guendouzi had a solid loan spell at Lazio recently as he managed to put in a handful of impressive displays for them in Serie A. The 25-year-old scored three goals and picked up four assists in 46 matches for the Italian club last season in various competitions.

The Poissy-born talent has caught the eye at times in the middle of the park by averaging 1.0 tackles, 0.6 interceptions, 0.7 clearances, 0.8 shots and 0.7 key passes per game in Serie A football. He has even distributed the ball accurately from midfield based on his pass success rate of 85.5% in the Italian top flight (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at his parent club Marseille will run out in the summer of 2028. Thus, Aston Villa would have to make a convincing offer if they want to secure Guendouzi’s services this summer.

ROME, ITALY – MAY 12: Matteo Guendouzi of SS Lazio warms up prior to the Serie A TIM match between SS Lazio and Empoli FC at Stadio Olimpico on May 12, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Should Aston Villa Boss Unai Emery Move In For Guendouzi?

Guendouzi loves a tackle and can earn the ball back for his team inside his half when he is playing well on the pitch. He doesn’t mind clearing the danger when the opposition are on the front foot and can strike the ball with power from long range.

The French sensation has got the vision to engineer a few promising chances for his teammates in the final third. He already knows the Premier League well from his time at Arsenal and won’t take much time to settle into life at Aston Villa if Unai Emery can devise a way to bring him to Villa Park this summer. The French talent is primarily a box-to-box midfielder but can also play as a defensive midfielder or function in the number ten position if needed.

Guendouzi would bring more energy and dynamism to the West Midlands club‘s midfield department. He might even help the Villans challenge across all fronts next season. All in all, Emergy should focus on moving in for Guendouzi in this summer transfer period.