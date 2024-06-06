Aston Villa Have Set Their Sights On This Juventus Midfielder: Should Emery Get Him On Board?

In a recent report, Tuttosport claimed that Aston Villa have set their sights on Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie this summer. It has been stated that the Villans are willing to pay between €12m and €15m for the United States midfield ace later this year.

McKennie had an impressive campaign at the Turin club as he put in a series of impressive performances at the centre of their midfield. The Texas-born talent did well to secure ten assists in 38 matches for Juve last season across multiple competitions.

The 25-year-old has been a good contributor in both halves based on his average of 1.4 tackles, 0.5 interceptions, 1.8 clearances, 0.7 shots, 1.2 key passes and 0.5 dribbles per game in Serie A. He has even been accurate when distributing the ball from midfield after completing 80.8% of his attempted passes in the Italian top-flight (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Juventus will expire at the end of next season. Hence, Aston Villa could sign him on a cut-price deal in this summer transfer period.

TURIN, ITALY – APRIL 27: Weston McKennie of Juventus in action during the Serie A TIM match between Juventus and AC Milan at Allianz Stadium on April 27, 2024 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Should Aston Villa Boss Unai Emery Get McKennie On Board?

McKennie loves a tackle and can time his challenges well to secure the ball back for his team inside his half. He usually clears the danger when needed and can shoot the ball with power from long range.

The Unites States sensation can even orchestrate a few promising chances for his teammates in the final third. He is primarily a box-to-box midfielder but can also serve as a defensive midfielder or as a right-sided wide player if asked to do so.

McKennie would add more energy and dynamism to Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery’s midfield. He is good enough to earn a regular starting spot at the West Midlands club next season.

At 25. McKennie has his peak years ahead of him which makes him a good choice for the Villans to consider this summer. With all things considered, Emery should think about getting the Unites States talent on board as he could help Aston Villa compete across all fronts in the coming seasons. However, there are some concerns over whether McKennie would be able to cope with the physicality and high intensity of Premier League football.