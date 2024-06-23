Aston Villa set to beat Champions League finalists to sign Chelsea defender

Aston Villa after set to confirm the imminent arrival of Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen after agreeing a £37.5m transfer fee and a six-year contract.

The Dutch left-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund and helped the Bundesliga giants reach the Champions League final, having been handed few opportunities by former Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl had previously insisted the club would do their utmost to sign Maatsen alongside fellow loanee Jadon Sancho on permanent deals this summer. However, it soon it became clear the German side would not bow to Chelsea's demands and Villa have instead stepped in to add strength in depth to their own European journey next season.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed his medical was completed in the Netherlands' camp at Euro 2024, in a transfer which will see Villa prospect Omari Kellyman relocate to Stamford Bridge in a separate deal.

Chelsea and Villa had previously reached an agreement for Maatsen's transfer, which will boost the Blues' finances given he was developed in their youth academy.

The 22-year-old made 12 Premier League appearances in the first half of the season but only one came as a start before he made the temporary switch to Dortmund. He quickly became an important member of their starting XI, registering two goals and two assists in 16 Bundesliga appearances.

Maatsen also featured in seven Champions League games after the turn of the year, scoring in the dramatic 4-2 quarter-final second leg victory over Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea themselves have taken an interest in other Villa players during the summer transfer window. The west London side reportedly reached a 'broad' agreement with Unai Emery's side to sign striker John Duran for around £40m.