Aston Villa renew interest in Tammy Abraham as Ollie Watkins replacement

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to reconsider a deal for Tammy Abraham.

The Premier League side had been on the verge of signing Abraham last year prior to his ACL injury.

Abraham’s knee injury suffered on the last matchday of the 22/23 season forced the deal to collapse and the player spent the next 10 months recovering.

Now, however, Abraham could be back in Villa’s sights.

According to Italian journalist Marco Conterio, Roma have put Abraham on the transfer block.

The capital club must generate around €10 million in revenue by June 30th and Abraham could be sold to satisfy FFP’s demands.

In the meantime, Aston Villa are currently looking for a replacement of Ollie Watkins who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Abraham is reportedly in Villa’s shopping list for the summer and could represent a cheap solution.