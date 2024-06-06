Aston Villa remain interested in Tierney - gossip
Aston Villa remain among clubs interested in Kieran Tierney as Arsenal sources confirmed they hope to generate around £25m by selling the out-of-favour Scotland defender this summer. (TeamTalk)
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark has become something bigger.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your pressing questions in his latest mailbag as we head toward the end of Week 6.
The difference now — in theory — is that Jackson should be more elusive when he’s running the ball or navigating the pocket, while also not wearing down late in games while pushing a higher tempo scheme.
The Chiefs open up as a small favorite over the Ravens in the opener.
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.
"We're not always going to agree, and there's certain things that he said that I don't necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is," Mahomes said.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The Knicks are getting all hands on deck for Game 7 against the Pacers.
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.