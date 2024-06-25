Aston Villa Putting Winger Through Medical

Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior is being put through a medical ahead of Aston Villa securing his signature this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Iling-Junior is part of an audacious swap deal that will see Juventus signing Douglas Luiz for a fee of €25m from Aston Villa.

Juventus have agreed to sell Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea to Villa as part of the agreement between the two clubs.

The Serie A giants are arranging a medical for Luiz in South America where he is with the Brazil squad for the Copa America.

It has been claimed that Iling-Junior is currently undergoing his checks at Aston Villa ahead of the transfer.

Villa are putting the winger through the paces ahead of signing him on a permanent deal.

Personal terms are in place between the player and ASton Villa for him to sign a contract once he gets the all-clear from the club’s medical team.

Villa are planning to put Barrenechea through a medical once the formalities for Iling-Junior are completed.