Aston Villa Preparing Offer For Inter Milan & Netherlands Star

Aston Villa are getting ready to make an offer to sign Inter Milan wingback Denzel Dumfries.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that the Nerazzurri will target Yukinari Sugawara or Dan Ndoye as a replacement if they sell Dumfries.

This summer could be a crossroads for 28-year-old former PSV wingback Dumfries.

The Dutchman joined Inter in the summer of 2021. He replaced Achraf Hakimi following the Moroccan’s move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Dumfries signed a four-year contract when he joined the Nerazzurri. And that is the contract that the Dutchman is still on.

Therefore, Dumfries’s deal runs out at the end of next June as things stand.

For this reason, Inter want to either extend Dumfries’s deal, or else cash in on the player this summer while they have the chance.

As of yet, the status of contract talks is up in the air. There have been negotiations, but Dumfries has yet to sign a new deal as there is still distance as far as wages are concerned.

Therefore, Inter could sell Dumfries this summer.

The most interest in signing Dumfires has always come from the Premier League.

And the club to have emerged as the Dutchman’s main suitors this summer are Champions League new boys Aston Villa.

According to Tuttosport, it is only a matter of time before Villa make Inter a formal offer for Dumfries.

Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi is not keen to lose Dumfries.

But if the 28-year-old is to leave, Inter will want to target an attack-minded right-wingback. The idea would be to have a player who is more of an attacker than the reliable and defensively-minded Matteo Darmian.

One possible target in this respect would be AZ Alkmaar’s Yukinari Sugawara. And another would be Bologna winger Dan Ndoye.