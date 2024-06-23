Aston Villa Prepared To Enter Formal Stages Of Signing Midfielder

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are now prepared to enter into the formal stages of their swoop for midfield target Ross Barkley, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Emery wants to take the former Chelsea midfielder to Villa Park and a deal has been done with Luton Town for his signature.

Aston Villa are paying around £5m to sign Barkley from Luton and already have a contract in place with the player.

Villa are waiting on the medical, but are now ready to enter the formal stages of the transfer to get the capture over the line.

The club have been working to make sure they stay on the right side of the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz is set to join Juventus for cash and two players from the Italian side.

Aston Villa have also sold youngster Tim Iroegbunam to Everton, while Omari Kellyman is set for a big money move to Chelsea.

The club have brought in around £9m from cashing in on Iroegbunam, with Kellyman poised to join Chelsea for £10m more than that figure.