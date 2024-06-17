Aston Villa Are In Pole Position To Sign This Inter Milan Wide Player: What Will He Add To Emery’s Side?

In a recent report, Il Giorno stated that Aston Villa are in pole position to sign Inter Milan wide player Denzel Dumfries this summer. It has been mentioned that the Villans are leading the race to sign the Dutch talent in this transfer window.

The 28-year-old experienced an impressive campaign at the Milan club as he produced in a series of solid displays on the right side of their midfield. Dumfries played in 36 matches for his current employers last season, finding the back of the net four times and picking up six assists across various competitions.

The Dutch sensation caught the eye at times on the right flank based on his average of 0.7 tackles, 0.8 clearances, 0.8 shots, 0.9 key passes, 0.5 crosses and 0.5 dribbles per 90 minutes in Serie A. He has even been tidy when distributing the ball n from the right flank after making 80.9% of his attempted passes in the Italian top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at San Siro will expire at the end of next season which could open the door for the Villans to snap him up on the cheap later this summer.

What Will Dumfries Add To Aston Villa Boss Unai Emery’s Side?

Dumfries loves a tackle and can make the odd interception for his team on the defensive third of the pitch. He usually clears the danger when needed and can create some meaningful openings for his teammates from the right flank.

The Dutch wide player can chip in by scoring and creating a few crucial goals for his team. However, he needs to find a way to improve his productivity in the final third. We can expect Dumfries to add more quality and depth to Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery’s first team.

Dumfries has got the winning mindset to help the West Midlands club compete across all fronts in the coming seasons. At 28, he is playing in his prime and could make an immediate impact at Villa Park if he can cope with the physical side and high intensity of Premier League football.

All in all, the Villans should step up their efforts to secure the services of Dumfries ahead of the new campaign.