Aston Villa opt to extend contracts of defender Turner and midfielder Nobbs

Aston Villa have taken up the option to extend the contracts of defender Danielle Turner and midfielder Jordan Nobbs by a further year.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from The Villans this morning.

Both players were due to be out of contract at the end of this month, however, they will now remain Aston Villa players for the 2024/2025 season.

Defender Turner joined Aston Villa in summer 2022 after ending a 15-year spell with Everton. The player has gone on to cement her place at the heart of the Aston Villa defence. Turner has made 51 appearances for The Villans in all competitions so far.

Midfielder Nobbs joined Aston Villa from Arsenal in the January 2023 transfer window. The player has gone on to impress in a claret and blue shirt. The midfielder has made 43 appearances for Aston Villa in all competitions in which she has scored six goals. Nobbs featured for The Villans in every single Barclays Women’s Super League fixture in 2023/2024.

Aston Villa have now agreed contract extensions with three players ahead of next season. In addition to Turner and Nobbs, defender Rachel Corsie has also extended her stay with the club in recent weeks.