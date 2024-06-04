Aston Villa open talks with Chelsea for Conor Gallagher, Duran interest remains

Aston Villa have held preliminary talks with Chelsea to sign midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to The Athletic.

The Villains are preparing for their return to the Champions League after over 40 years away and have set their sights on the Cobham academy graduate.

Talks between the two clubs are in their preliminary stages, but Villa manager Unai Emery is a big admirer of the England international and wants to work with him. The Spaniard will be keen on getting the deal over the line.

Gallagher’s impressive season has seen him emerge as a key target for Villa, who are looking to bolster their squad for the challenges of European competition.

The Epsom-born star bagged five goals and seven assists (11 big chances created ) in 37 league appearances last term. He was arguably the club’s best player after Cole Palmer.

His progressive passing and carrying numbers improved massively from last season, and his hard-running style was crucial for former head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

However, Chelsea’s sporting directors are keen on selling him for pure profit to balance their books amid worries that they will receive point deductions next season for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge this summer, and Chelsea want to sell as soon as possible.

Villa are confident they can get the deal over the line thanks to their excellent relationship with Chelsea.

The current Chelsea hierarchy, led by Todd Boehly, dealt with Villa when signing Carney Chukwuemeka in 2022.

Interestingly, this transfer merry-go-round could continue, with Chelsea retaining an interest in Villa’s exciting young Colombian striker, Jhon Duran.

The 20-year-old was a target for Chelsea in January and remains on the club’s shortlist for attacking reinforcements this summer. He has also attracted interest from clubs in Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Spain.