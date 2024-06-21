Aston Villa To Offer Inter Milan Swap Deal For Netherlands Euro 2024 Star

A swap deal between Inter Milan and Aston Villa could be brewing, one that could involve Denzel Dumfries and Matty Cash.

The Netherlands international is currently at a career crossroads. After three seasons at San Siro, he will have to decide whether to extend his contract with the Nerazzurri or join another club.

While the 28-year-old still has another year on his contract, Inter have no intention of keeping him on an expiring deal. That’s because the Nerazzurri wouldn’t want to risk losing his services for free a year later.

In the meantime, Aston Villa emerged as the wingback’s most keen admirers.

The Champions League new boys would like to bolster Unai Emery’s ranks by signing the Dutchman.

According to Tuttosport via FcInterNews, this could lead to an exchange deal between the two clubs.

The Villains would offer the services of Matty Cash as a direct replacement for Dumfries.

The Nottingham Forest youth product has been a mainstay at Villa Park since 2020. He is also a Polish international player.

The 26-year-old is a right-back who can also operate as a wingback or as even as a central midfielder. His contract with the Premier League club is valid until June 2027.

Inter Milan & Aston Villa Could Swap Denzel Dumfries & Matty Cash

Cash had emerged as a transfer target for AC Milan earlier this summer. However. The Rossoneri’s interest has faded in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is still keen to maintain the services of Dumfries. He’s hoping that the management can find an agreement with the player over a new contract.

Moreover, Bologna’s Dan Ndoye remains an option for the Nerazzurri in case the Netherlands star winds up leaving this summer.