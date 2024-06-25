Aston Villa Now Boosted In PSR Calculations

Aston Villa are no longer in need of selling more players for PSR calculations and will now look to bring in additions to their squad this summer, according to The Athletic.

Villa entered the summer transfer window with the need to make player sales following recording heavy losses in their accounts.

The Premier League’s PSR rules meant that Aston Villa were under serious pressure ahead of the 30th June deadline.

Douglas Luiz is set to join Juventus, with Villa signing Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea as part of a swap deal.

Aston Villa have also agreed on deals to sell academy products Omari Kellyman and Tim Iroegbunam to Chelsea and Everton, respectively.

Their wheeling and dealing means Villa have more or less surpassed their PSR worries ahead of 30th June deadline.

The club, who will play in the Champions League next season, will now focus on improving their squad further.

Aston Villa are keen to back Unai Emery in the transfer window to take the squad to the next level in the upcoming campaign.