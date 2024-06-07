Aston Villa Not Giving Up On Pursuit Of Key Target

Aston Villa are not prepared to give up bolstering their midfield options by landing Unai Emery’s priority target this summer, with Lazio star Matteo Guendouzi remaining the man they want.

Lazio’s decision to sack Igor Tudor this week led to suggestions that Guendouzi could now stay at the club next season.

The Serie A giants do not want to sell the midfielder and consider him to be one of their most important players.

Emery has been pushing to take the former Arsenal midfielder to Aston Villa this summer but this week’s events dented a blow to their pursuit of the Frenchman.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Lalaziosiamonoi), Aston Villa have not thrown the towel in their pursuit of the Lazio star this summer.

The Villans are still preparing to table an offer worth €25m to try and take him to the Midlands in the upcoming window.

However, that figure is unlikely to convince Lazio to cash in on Guendouzi in the summer, but it will act as a further statement of intent on the part of Aston Villa.

Lazio are still looking to convince the midfielder to stay at the club and work under the next manager.

Guendouzi has not made a final decision yet and still shares a good relationship with Emery from his days at Arsenal.