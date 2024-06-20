Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam set for medical ahead of Everton move

Everton are set to sign Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam in a deal worth around £9 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The deal does not include Everton forward Lewis Dobbin heading in the opposite direction, although the Englishman is in advanced talks to join Villa in a separate transfer.

The Toffees identified Iroegbunam as a primary transfer target, and they’re close to landing his signature. The midfielder is set to undergo medicals in the coming days.

The 20-year-old made just 15 appearances across all competitions for Villa last season and is keen to secure regular first-team football at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are keen to wrap up a deal worth around £9m for the English midfielder, while Dobbin is gearing up to move in the opposite direction.

Dobbin started just one of his 12 Premier League appearances last season but has been tipped for a big future.

However, the Toffees are open to selling him this summer to ensure they adhere to the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR).

In addition to Iroegbunam, Everton are also close to re-signing Leeds United winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a decent loan spell last term, notching three goals and three assists in 29 Premier League appearances.

Meanwhile, Everton are braced for further bids for Jarrad Branthwaite, with Manchester United still keen on the defender despite seeing an initial bid turned down.

United submitted a £45m bid for the England international, but Everton are holding out for offers of around £70m.

Amadou Onana is also attracting plenty of interest, with Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Aston Villa circling around the Belgium international midfielder.

Everton insist they do not need to sell their high-value assets this summer, but multiple reports suggest they risk falling foul of PSR if they don’t raise funds before the end of the month.

Stats from Sofascore.com