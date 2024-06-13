Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz agrees terms with Juventus

Douglas Luiz has agreed to the terms of a contract with Juventus, allowing a deal to be finalised with Aston Villa, reports detail.

The Villans find themselves in a position where they need to generate some resources through a player sale before the end of June due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. The Bianconeri have had their sights set on the Brazilian midfielder for a while now and talks have been ongoing.

Juventus have been working on setting up a swap deal with Aston Villa involving Douglas Luiz, Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior. The two clubs have been wrestling regarding the amount of cash needed to be added onto the deal, but things are finally reaching their final stage.

Douglas Luiz agrees terms

Page two of today’s Tuttosport details how Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has been in close contact with Kia Joorabchian, the agent of Douglas Luiz, and has ironed out an agreement on a four-year contract worth circa €5m net per season plus add-ons.

The Old Lady will then send Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior in exchange for the 26-year-old, whilst also including €18m in the deal. All that remains now is an agreement between the Bianconeri pair and Aston Villa.