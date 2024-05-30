Aston Villa midfielder Dali reveals former boss Ward’s influence in rescuing WSL career

Aston Villa midfielder Kenza Dali says that former boss Carla Ward played an inspirational role in keeping her in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

The French international has just completed her second campaign with The Villans following spells with West Ham United and Everton.

When speaking to the media ahead of France’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualifier against England at St James’ Park, Dali revealed that she was ready to give up on her playing career in England before working with Ward at Aston Villa.

“She’s been amazing, she was the reason why I stayed in England,” Dali said when commenting on Ward’s influence on her career in the English game. “When I met her, I was about to leave the country because I found it too difficult. It is really hard as a foreign player to adapt to the English game and the country in general. Building a name [for yourself] in the WSL is really hard. I just felt in that moment that it wasn’t for me but she proved me wrong.

“I am always really grateful for her keeping me in the country because I really enjoy the football here.”

While Dali has starred for her club in the last couple of years, she is now getting the recognition at international level with France. The midfielder has started both of Les Bleues’ UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualifiers so far. While Dali has had a good relationship with her coach at club level, she also has a healthy understanding with French national team boss Hervé Renard, something which is benefitting her international game.

She said “I don’t judge my own performances but we have done well as a team. That makes my individual performance a lot better when I’ve got the luxury of having amazing players around me, it makes my life easier.

“What has changed for me is that I have a coach that trusts me. That also makes life a lot easier. When you share the same values, it’s a major statement for me.

“We have a lot of choices on the bench, we have an amazing team and when the coach picks me to start, I try to repay him.”

Looking ahead to the fixture against England, Dali expects a closely-contested game which could be decided by the finer details.

She said “I expect a really good game because it’s two really good teams. I think England are known to be physical and full of energy; opponents like that are always dangerous, so we will have to put in our best effort.

“I think we can match them, we are really similar. The gap is not that big between us, it’ll come down to the details. They reached the EURO final and we didn’t, so we are going to respect that team and try our best.”

The UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualifier between England and France takes place at St James’ Park in Newcastle at 8pm on Friday evening.