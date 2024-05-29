Aston Villa look to take advantage of Chelsea’s PSR concerns for first major summer transfer

(Getty Images)

Aston Villa are looking at Conor Gallagher as they attempt to boost the squad ahead of next season’s Champions League campaign, with Chelsea open to doing business due to Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The Birmingham club are under their own pressures due to running close to the limits, which greatly complicates any potential deals. There is nevertheless hope a deal can be done, once the market starts moving.

A flurry of deals are expected from the Saudi Pro League, and potentially Bayern Munich, who have money to spend. Chelsea need to make major sales before 30 June, however, in order to meet their requirements.

Villa have strong interest in Gallagher, who manager Unai Emery believes can suit their new approach. Tottenham Hotspur are still looking at the 24-year-old, but that is not seem as easy to do as it would have been a year ago.

Gallagher is understood to have been one of the reasons for Mauricio Pochettino’s departure as Chelsea manager, as he did not want to sell the midfielder.

The box-to-box performer has been named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for Euro 2024 and has won 12 caps to date. He was part of Chelsea’s team which lost in the Carabao Cup final this past campaign, and was an unused sub for the 2019 Europa League final.