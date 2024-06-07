Aston Villa Linked Netherlands EURO 2024 Star Wants Inter Milan Stay – Inter Line Up Swiss International As Plan B Replacement

Denzel Dumfries wants to stay at Inter Milan, but the Nerazzurri have Bologna’s Dan Ndoye lined up as a backup target.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. The outlet report that everything will hinge on the outcome of contract talks between the Nerazzurri and Dumfries.

By now, Dumfries’s situation at Inter is hardly a big secret.

The 28-year-old is out of contract with the Nerazzurri at the end of next June. He is still on the same four-year deal that he signed when he joined from PSV in the summer of 2021.

Therefore, Inter know that they either have to extend Dumfries’s contract soon, or else risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

That is hardly something Inter intend to see happen. Particularly after losing Milan Skriniar via that route last summer.

As such, the Nerazzurri want to sell Dumfries this summer to cash in while they have the chance if he does not extend his contract.

Denzel Dumfries Wants Inter Milan Stay – Nerazzurri Line Up Bologna’s Ndoye As Replacement

There have been talks between Inter and Dumfries’s representatives already.

But so far, there is no agreement between the Nerazzurri and the Dutchman on a new deal.

Reports indicate that Inter have been unwilling to meet Dumfries’s wage demands, which he has so far been unwilling to lower.

Reportedly, Dumfries wants around €5 million net per season to sign a new deal. Inter have offered around €4 million net per season.

And there is transfer interest in the former PSV man if he is to leave, particularly from the Premier League. Reportedly, Aston Villa are ready to make an offer. Manchester United are also suitors.

But according to Sky, Dumfries is still hoping to stay at Inter.

That is something that Nerazzurri Sporting Director Piero Ausilio already made clear yesterday.

Therefore, Inter will work to try and find an agreement with Dumfries on a contract extension.

There is no guarantee of success in this respect, however.

It is for this reason that Inter also have a backup plan in mind.

And that would be to sign Bologna’s Dan Ndoye as a replacement for Dumfries, according to Sky.