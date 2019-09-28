Aston Villa let lead slip twice against Burnley to stay in relegation zone

Chris Wood struck Burnley's equaliser with nine minutes to go - Getty Images Europe

This Premier League lark is not proving too easy for Aston Villa as they remain in the bottom three following this entertaining draw with Burnley.

They twice did the hard work, going in front through Anwar El Ghazi and the talismanic John McGinn, only to let the Clarets back in as substitute Jay Rodriguez and then Chris Wood equalised.

It is now no wins from their last four Premier League games for Villa and another one that got away. From winning positions at Tottenham, Arsenal and now here, Dean Smith’s side have summoned only a single point.

This fixture may not have jumped out as one that would be incident-packed, with chances at both ends, no quarter given and five bookings.

The woodwork was rattled by both sides in the opening 15 minutes by fine left-footed free-kicks, first Conor Hourihane striking the post, before Dwight McNeil hit the bar for the visitors.

Wesley is treated on the pitch after suffering a head injury Credit: Reuters

Villa thought they had gone in front when McGinn steered home Hourihane’s low cross from five yards, only for VAR to rule it out with Hourihane offside when he received the ball.

It was a correct call but that still did not stop the sense of anger within Villa Park. With everyone ready to resume play, referee Lee Mason received the information in his ear, made the dreaded TV signal and awarded Sean Dyche's side a free-kick.

But technology was not needed as a fine flowing move ended with El Ghazi flicking a cross from right-back Frederic Guilbert beyond Nick Pope and in at the far post to the delight of the Holte End.

Confidence began to grow in home ranks and Pope made a good save from Jack Grealish on the stroke of half time.

John McGinn celebrates scoring against Burnley Credit: Getty Images

Sean Dyche responded to Villa’s superiority by taking off Jack Cork and throwing on Rodriguez to match up to Villa’s 4-1-4-1 formation. The switch paid dividends as Rodriguez did exactly what he was brought on for when he headed them level after persistence from Erik Pieters to stand up a fine cross.

It was a sweet moment for the 30-year-old player who originally came through the ranks at Burnley to score his first Premier League goal for them, and also at this venue, given his recent West Brom connections.

However, it was costly for Villa as El Ghazi suffered an unfortunate collision with Pieters in the build-up and had to leave the field, visibly dazed.

The home side thought they had won it when El Ghazi’s replacement, Trezeguet, delivered a cross to the back post which McGinn volleyed through Pope’s legs, with no chance of VAR ruling this one out.

But you are never more vulnerable than when you have just scored and from Matt Lowton’s cross, Wood escaped his markers to head in and ensure a share of the spoils.