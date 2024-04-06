Aston Villa lack 'big-team mentality' says striker Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins headed in a late equaliser in Aston Villa's 3-3 draw with Brentford [Getty Images]

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins says his side lack a "big-team mentality" to kill off crucial games.

Villa surrendered a two-goal lead to trail Brentford on Saturday, before Watkins' goal salvaged a late 3-3 draw.

They are fourth in the Premier League, two points ahead of Tottenham in fifth, but have played two games more.

"I'm not belittling my team, I'm part of it," Watkins told BBC Match of the Day. "We need to somehow figure out when we're 2-0 up how to shut up shop."

Villa had a brilliant first half of the season and could have gone top of the Premier League table on 22 December, but missed out by drawing 1-1 with Sheffield United.

In 2024, Villa have managed five wins in 12 league matches, losing ground to top-four rivals Spurs, over whom they had a six-point lead in December.

Saturday's match was also the third time this season Villa have surrendered a two-goal lead. They were 2-0 up against Manchester United on 26 December only to lose 3-2.

Luton also rallied from 2-0 down on 2 March, although Villa responded late on to win 3-2.

"It's frustrating," added Watkins after the game against Brentford. "We lacked that big-team mentality where they kill games off which is really disappointing."

On Saturday, having barely threatened up to that point, Brentford scored their three goals in nine chaotic minutes.

All three strikes came from crosses into the box.

"We lost control completely," added manager Unai Emery. "It's not normal. Maybe emotionally as well we were a little bit upset."

Even if Villa do miss out on fourth place, fifth place may be enough to qualify for the Champions League this season.

England is in a strong position to claim one of Uefa's 'Performance Slots', allowing an extra Premier League side to enter Europe's premier club competition.

Villa are 12 points clear of Manchester United in sixth, having played two games more.