Aston Villa Are Keeping A Keen Eye On This Sevilla Full-Back: Should Emery Go For Him?

In a recent report, Estadio Deportivo stated that Aston Villa are keeping a keen eye on Sevilla full-back Marcos Acuna. It has been claimed that the Villans are showing interest in recruiting the Argentine defender this summer.

Acuna had a decent campaign at the Spanish club recently as he was responsible for putting in a series of solid displays on the left side of their defence. The experienced full-back featured in 26 matches for Sevilla last season, netting one goal and securing four assists across multiple competitions.

The 32-year-old gave a good account of himself on the left flank by averaging 1.6 tackles, 1.0 clearances, 1.1 key passes and 0.5 dribbles per game in La Liga. He has also been tidy when interchanging possession with his teammates after making 79.7% of his attempted passes in the Spanish first division (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Andalusian club will expire at the end of next season which could open the door for Aston Villa to land him on the cheap in this summer transfer window.

Should Aston Villa Boss Unai Emery Go For Acuna?

Acuna loves a tackle and doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when the opposition are on the front foot. He has got the vision to engineer a few promising chances for his teammates up top and is a good dribbler with the ball. Acuna is primarily a left-back but can also operate as a left-sided wide player if asked to do so by his manager.

The Argentina international has got a wealth of experience at the highest level. However, there are some concerns over whether he can adapt to the physical side and high intensity of Premier League football.

Acuna would no doubt increase competition for places within Aston Villa boss Unai Emery’s match-day squad. He has what it takes to challenge for a regular starting spot at Villa Park in the coming years.

At 32, Acuna has still got a few good seasons left in him to play at his best. Therefore, it makes sense for the Villans to go for a left-back of his quality and experience before the end of this transfer window.