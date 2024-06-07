Aston Villa join race to sign OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo

According to L’Équipe, Aston Villa have become the latest club to join the race to sign Jean-Clair Todibo (24), who is expected to leave OGC Nice this summer.

Responding to a question from Get French Football News, just before the conclusion of the Ligue 1 season, Todibo alluded to a departure from Nice. “I want to win titles and play in the best European competitions. Those are my objectives. I’d also like to go to a club that will allow me to become better, to allow me to progress on an individual level. That’s what interests me,” said Todibo.

He added, “I am open to joining any league honestly. I watch more or less every league and each one could appeal to me. I’m not fixated in terms of what league to join. Could I flourish in the Premier League? Yeah, I think so and I think I could flourish in any league. Is there a possibility that my chances correspond best with the Premier League? There is a chance, yes.”

Nice open to selling Todibo

The suitors are queuing up. Tottenham showed significant interest in January, however, with Le Gym determined to retain the defender, in the hope of securing European football for next season, they asked for a considerable €60m fee to ward off interested parties.

However, Nice are now open to a departure and won’t demand such a fee. €40m may be enough to get a deal done. Tottenham could return with a bid but they will have to contend with increased competition. According to L’Équipe, Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Manchester United, all of whom have previously been linked, retain their interest, whilst Aston Villa, who will next season compete in the UEFA Champions League, are now also in the race.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle