Aston Villa interested in shock swoop for prime Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo



Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a move for long-term Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo.

United’s interest in Todibo can be traced as far back as last summer when a switch to Old Trafford was mooted. His signing was almost entirely dependent on Harry Maguire leaving for West Ham and when that didn’t happen, a deal for the Frenchman also collapsed.

United have since maintained their admiration for Todibo and are believed to be keen on attempting to add him to the ranks when the window opens.

The player himself is understood to be open to joining the Red Devils. In an interview aired last month, he expressed his desire to play for a bigger club and challenge for top honours and trophies.

The Cayenne-born star admitted that a summer transfer is something that’s on his mind and is very much a reality.

He added fuel to the fire once more when he opened up about life under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS at OGC Nice. Ratcliffe is of course a majority owner of the Ligue 1 outfit and there has been speculation that United would find it easy to land Todibo due to this key advantage.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person claimed that the 24-year-old can be obtained for as little as £21 million – a significant discount on the initially quoted £40 million price tag.

United are not the only club pursuing Todibo. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur and La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are also thought to have him on their radar.

L’Equipe, a French newspaper, now reveal that Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have also joined the race to secure Todibo’s services.

The West Midlands club are apparently lining up a swoop for the United target as they aim to pip Erik ten Hag’s side and other interested parties to his signature.

Villa can of course offer Todibo Champions League football and with Diego Carlos on the brink of leaving the club, Todibo could find himself instantly thrust into Emery’s starting XI.

Todibo is not the only player wanted by United that Villa are understood to be eager for. Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo also features on their list.

In the 2023/24 season, Todio made 30 top-flight appearances for Nice. In that time, he helped the side keep an impressive 15 clean sheets.







